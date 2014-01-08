Ridiculous Bicycle Kick Is An Early Candidate For Goal Of The Year

Barak Itzhaki of Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israeli Football League scored an amazing bicycle kick goal to help beat Maccabi Haifa 3-1.

While bicycle kick goals are almost always great, this one was even more amazing as the ball was served in from about 30 yards out. Typically, bicycle kicks are scored on balls travelling parallel to or away from the end line.

In this case, Itzhaki had to position his body to strike the ball at a much tougher angle (via Channel 1 in Israel).



