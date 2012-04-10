Balotelli's Latest Flagrant Play May Result In A Season-Ending Suspension

Mario Balotelli, the second leading scorer on England’s second-best club, Manchester City, also leads the Premier League in doing dumb things.



The latest came this weekend, when her picked up a red card that will likely result in a lengthy suspension and could cost the Italian striker the remainder of his season, and may mark the end of his tenure with City.

When Roberto Mancini, the club’s manager, was asked if Balotelli would be sold after the season, he said “probably, but I don’t know.”

Man City is reeling, winless in their last three matches, which has opened up an eight point lead for rival Manchester United in the Premier League table with just six games to go.

On the next few pages see Balotelli’s latest on-field transgressions that led to his ejection.

