Roger Federer’s first round match on Monday featured a close call for one unlucky ball boy.



During the second set of Federer’s straight sets victory, opponent Alexander Kudryavtsev hit a shot that veered off-line and barely missed a ball boy’s face. Watch the poor kid duck just in the nick of time (via Outside the Boxscore).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

