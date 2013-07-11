Manny Ramirez Hit His First Home Run Since Returning To The US And Shaving His Dreadlocks

Manny Ramirez is back in the U.S. after signing a minor league contract with the Rangers. An he’s doing what he has always done best, hitting a baseball really, really hard.



Ramirez hasn’t played in the Major Leagues since April, 2011, when he played a handful of games for the Rays before abruptly retiring due to an impending 100-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. But after brief stints with a team in the Dominican Republic and a team in Taiwan, Manny is back.

Even though he is 41-years-old now, Ramirez looks a lot like the player we all remember. He is still big and still wearing a uniform that is even bigger. The one change is his hair. As you can see at the end of the video below, he has shaved off his signature dreadlocks and is now bald.

Here is his first home run with the Round Rock Express (the team was wearing Austin Senators throwbacks)…

