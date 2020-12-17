Baker Mayfield threw the longest recorded pass in NFL history, and it went so far a defender crashed into the goal post

AP Photo/Ron Schwane Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield threw an absolute rocket of a Hail Mary on Monday night against the Ravens.

Mayfield threw the ball from the Browns’ own 40-yard line and wound up actually overthrowing the end zone on the play.

While the pass ultimately fell incomplete, it still landed in the history books as the longest pass ever recorded according to Pro Football Focus.

Baker Mayfield has been playing hot over the past few weeks.

Though the Browns came up short on Monday night against the Ravens, it wasn’t for lack of effort on Mayfield’s part, whose 343 passing yards and three total touchdowns helped Cleveland put 42 points on the Baltimore defence. In the two games before that, Mayfield had thrown six touchdowns to just two interceptions and averaged a quarterback rating well over 130.

But of all the throws Mayfield has made over the past three weeks, the most impressive of them all may have been an incompletion against the Ravens on Monday night.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, the Browns offence lined up just shy of midfield to attempt a Hail Mary as the clock ticked towards halftime. Mayfield dropped back to the Browns own 35-yard line, then hop-stepped up to the 40-yard line, reared back, and threw an absolute monster of a ball through the back of the end zone.

The throw had so much mustard on it that Ravens safety Chuck Clark didn’t realise he was off the field and was sent barreling into the goal post.

Baker going 70+ air yards is the farthest release to end point throw all year pic.twitter.com/fibW2e10ju — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) December 15, 2020

Mayfield’s throw was impressive to watch in real-time, but when put into a historical context, it turns out it was record-breaking.

According to Pro Football Focus, it’s the longest in-game pass they have ever charted.

Look at this thing.

Baker really launched this Hail Mary attempt over 70 yards through the air ???? @bakermayfield @Browns pic.twitter.com/d3ciiwwZ61 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 16, 2020

Future opponents of the Cleveland Browns be warned â€” if Baker Mayfield drops back to throw a Hail Mary, you can bet he has the distance to get the ball to the end zone.

