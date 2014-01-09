Insane Video Shows Baby Being Thrown Out Of A Window Just As Home Is Swallowed By Gigantic Sinkhole

A giant sinkhole swallowed 13 homes in Brazil, and just before the ground opened up, someone flung a child out of an upper-floor window to people waiting below, according to News.com.au.

The YouTube version is below. News.com.au’s version of it highlights where the dramatic rescue takes place.

It appears the child escaped the devestation safely.

Check out the video showing the steady collapse of the ground:

No one died in the collapse, but several families lost their homes.

