Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just posted an adorable video of baby Archie, and it's the most we've ever seen of him

Baby Archie Harrison has made his first official appearance since his birth – and he’s adorable.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted a video of the 4-month-old to their Instagram Story on Wednesday as the family embarked on day three of their royal tour of Africa.

The family were all smiles as they walked to their first engagement of the day.

Sussex Royal Archie smiled for the camera during his first appearance since his post-birth photo call at Windsor Castle.

The trio were on their way to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu, their final engagement as a family before Harry was to depart for solo engagements in Botswana on Thursday.

Sussex Royal The newborn was dressed in blue dungarees.

They captioned the story “Arch meets Archie!”

Photos of the occasion have since been released, and Archie appeared to be a hit.

Toby Melville/ Getty Images Archie Harrison meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

A close-up photo of the meeting showed Markle holding Archie, who looked adorable in a pair of dungarees.

The photo showed the newborn has Markle’s dark eyes and possibly even Harry’s red hair.

Toby Melville/ Getty Images The first photo showing Archie’s hair and eye colour.

Until now, the couple had shared only several official photos of Archie, two of which from his christening ceremony.

Ellen DeGeneres recently spoke about meeting Markle and Harry’s son on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” saying he “looks just like Harry.”

“I can’t tell you how sweet they are, but the most important thing is I got to hold little Archie, the baby,” she said.

“I fed Archie, I held Archie. He looks just like Harry, and he had more hair than I did at the time.”

The latest photos are unlikely to be the last time we’ll see Archie on the couple’s working visit, however, as they still have another week left of tour. On Thursday, Harry is scheduled to travel to Botswana before departing for Angola and Malawi for solo projects.



It’s thought the trip was scheduled this way so that Markle could remain in South Africa to take care of Archie, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed by the palace.

The family is expected to reunite for joint engagements next Wednesday – so keep your eyes peeled for more baby photos.

