VIDEO: Awesome drone footage of an epic day of surfing in Australia

Australian surfing at its best. Image: Supplied

Australia has a plethora of incredible surf breaks and despite the recent spate of shark attacks, surfing remains a popular pastime.

Footage captured by French pro skier Mickael Bimboes shows just how impressive these stunning surf spots can be, especially when filmed from the air.

Bimboes visited Wallabi Point, just north of Forster on NSW mid-north coast, using a GoPro attached to a Phantom 4K drone to film a day of sublime surfing.

The video follows a 4WD navigating an unsealed bush track, through muddy pools of water, past a mob of kangaroos, a kayak paddler cruising down a river and bumpy sand dunes before arriving at the coast.

Check out Bimboes’ amazing clip below.

