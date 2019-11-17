An 18-year-old Israeli who broke the record for fastest submission in Bellator MMA history scored another highlight-reel finish in Tel-Aviv

Aviv Gozali scored another victory in his fledgling career on Friday.

The 18-year-old Israeli beat his opponent by submission, the fourth time in as many fights that he has finished a fight early.

Gozali, a submission specialist, is a rising star in the Bellator MMA ranks as Friday’s win follows a viral heel hook earlier in the year, an 11-second move which broke the company record for fastest submission.

Watch Gozali’s latest win right here.

Aviv Gozali added another highlight-reel finish to his Bellator MMA career at the fight firm’s show in Tel-Aviv on Friday, November 15.

Famed for his 11-second heel hook earlier in the year, a move which broke the Bellator record for fastest submission in company history, Gozali returned to action this weekend and extended his MMA record to four wins unbeaten.

Competing at Bellator 234, the same show as his jiu jitsu black belt father Haim Gozali, Aviv Gozali beat Zaka Fatullazade in the very first round, this time with an anaconda choke.

Watch the finish here:

It capped a winning night for the Gozali family.

Haim Gozali, 46, fought his last fight at the Menora Mivtachim Arena, submitting Artur Pronin with a heel hook in the first round.

In the main event, Linton Vassell bounced back from three successive losses to defeat Sergei Kharitonov with punches.

