This Missed Penalty Kick Is Both Painful And Hilarious

Yesterday, Red Bull Salzburg, of the Austrian Budesliga (not to be confused with the New York Red Bulls, who wear a similar uniform but do not play in Austria) were trailing Rapid Vienna 2-0, when Salzburg was awarded a penalty kick and a chance to get back into the match.



That’s when Jonathan Soriano missed the net by about 20 feet. Yes, 20 feet. And if it wasn’t so painful to watch, it might be funny.

Oh nevermind, it is funny. Here’s the video (via DirtyTackle)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

