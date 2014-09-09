VIDEO: Australia's New Marine Science Ship Heads To Its Home Port Of Hobart

RV Investigator. Image: CSIRO

RV Investigator, Australia’s new marine research vessel, is due at its home port of Hobart today (1000 AEST) from Singapore.

The 94 metre ship is capable of mapping the sea floor at any depth, collecting weather data 20 kilometres into the atmosphere, analysing fish species with sonar and revealing the composition of the sea bed 100 metres below the sea floor.

Toni Moate, Executive Director of CSIRO’s Future Research Vessel Project, says the ship’s scientific capabilities are extensive.

“We now have the exciting task of working with the marine science community to explore the different ways we can combine the data collected on board Investigator, to answer important research questions,” she says.

Watch this clip about the ship’s science capabilities:

Dr Brian Griffiths, from the Future Research Vessel Project Technical Team, says the ship will have its final fit out of scientific equipment over the next five months.

In 2009 the Australian Government committed $120 million for a new Marine National Facility research vessel.

And here’s RV Investigator in action:

