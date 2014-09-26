VIDEO: Australian Swimsuit Brand Seafolly Made The Best Product Placement Ever In A Cool Music Video

In a bid to engage with consumers on a new level, Australian swimwear designer Seafolly’s latest advertising is subtle, sophisticated and catchy. They collaborated with Aussie electronic pop band Panama in a music video that, unsurprisingly, features women swimming around in bikinis.
Seafolly CEO Anthony Halas says the collaboration is a new marketing initiative which will open the brand up to a new generation of consumers.
(It also answers every man’s summer dream: beautiful women clad in skimpy bikinis emerging from the surf to lay seductively on the beach.)
Here it is.
