VIDEO: Australian of the Year David Morrison's speech smacking down sexism in the Army

David Morrison, the former Army Lieutenant-General who famously was recorded ordering his troops to accept women as equals or “get out” has been named this year’s Australian of the Year.

His 2013 video telling troops to treat women with respect in response to a misconduct scandal involving over 100 Australian Defence Force troops went viral was a key reason behind his award.

“[Women] are vital to us maintaing our capability now and into the future,” Morrison said in the video.

“If that does not suit you, then get out. You may find another employer where your attitude and behaviour is acceptable, but I doubt it.”

“I will be ruthless in ridding the army of people who cannot live up to its value, and I need everyone of you to support me in achieving this,” he said.

“If we are a great national institution – if we care about the legacy left to us by those who have served before us, if we care about the legacy we leave to those who, in turn, will protect and secure Australia – then it is up to us to make a difference. If you’re not up to it, find something else to do with your life. There is no place for you amongst this band of brothers and sisters.”

It’s a powerful speech and well worth watching.

