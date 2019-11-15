Austin Rivers hilariously trolled his dad Doc into getting ejected while playing against him for the first time this season

MLG Highlights / YouTube Austin Rivers had a bit of fun playing against his father on Wednesday night, urging on the referees as they ejected Doc from the court.

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was ejected on Wednesday night in the final minute of action against the Houston Rockets.

Austin Rivers, Doc’s son, plays for the Rockets, and gleefully encouraged the officials to call a technical foul on his father and celebrated his removal.

After the game, the younger Rivers joked that the moment meant the two would have an awkward Thanksgiving together.

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was ejected on Wednesday night after an extended argument with the referees in the final minutes of his team’s game against the Houston Rockets.

While on any other night, Rivers’ ejection would have been just another moment in a busy day of NBA action, on Wednesday Doc was facing off against his son Austin, a guard on the Rockets. As the elder Rivers began to get into it with referee Tony Brothers, Austin took delight in the exchange and quickly began signalling for the official to give his father a technical foul.

When Doc was finally ejected from the game, Rivers celebrated and encouraged the home crowd to cheer on his father’s departure. By the looks of it, Austin was having an absolute ball.

After the game, the younger Rivers joked about the exchange on Twitter.

Welp…. thanksgiving is going to be weird…. — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) November 14, 2019

After the game, Austin told reporters he knew by the look in his father’s eye that the ejection was the only way the argument would end.

“I knew it was coming,” Rivers said. “I’ve seen that look before, many times. Once he starts blinking his eyes fast, that’s when I know he’s about to level up. I just started telling Tony [referee Tony Brothers] ‘get him,’ and they got him.”

"Doc's gotta keep his cool." Austin Rivers says that he doubts him and Doc will go to dinner anytime soon ???? pic.twitter.com/eeokHkSAuy — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2019

On Twitter, fans took delight in the whole scene, praising Austin for getting one over on his father.

Austin Rivers telling his dad to call him after getting tossed LMAO pic.twitter.com/U4AMpAlCKS — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) November 14, 2019

he probably got grounded for getting caught with weed or something when he was 15 and had been waiting on this day since and i am happy for him that he got to live every child’s dream https://t.co/Ue3tXXc4g4 — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) November 14, 2019

Austin Rivers is living out every kids dream of watching their parents get busted for things they tell you not to do…then riding home in the back of the van, sitting so low, with a smirk on his face while his dad bitches the entire way home. https://t.co/vY6842GmxA — Jessie Zahner (@Athletchic) November 14, 2019

While Austin joked about an awkward Thanksgiving between him and his father, the two will actually face off again just before the holiday, with Los Angeles hosting the Rockets on November 22.

Hopefully father and son can bury the hatchet there so the holidays can be free of argument.

