Austin NBC Affiliate Cut To Promos 3 Seconds Before Game-Winning Goal In Stanley Cup Finals

Cork Gaines

With the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins tied 5-5 in overtime of game four of the Stanley Cup Finals, the NBC affiliate in Austin, Texas went to local news promos in the middle of play, missing the game-winning goal by just three seconds.

Three seconds!

After about 30 seconds of promos, KXAN went back to the game as players were celebrating the game-winning goal.

Here’s the video…

