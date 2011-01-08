WATCH This High School Kid's Incredible No-Look, Half-Court, Buzzer-Beating Shot

With time running out in the first quarter, Twin Valley South High School guard Austin Groff didn’t have many options with his back to the basket near half court.



Instead of just letting the clock run out, Groff hoisted a prayer over his head. What resulted is one of the most incredible shots we’ve ever seen:



The most amazing part of the video? Groff didn’t even watch the ball go through the hoop, and it almost looks like he started celebrating before the ball went in. Does this kid practice that shot?

Sadly Groff’s team lost 61-58 in a Holiday Tournament Championship.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.