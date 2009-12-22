Audi's Electric e-Tron Is Slick!

Pulitzer Prize-winning auto critic for the LA Times Dan Neil had the opportunity to take Audi’s nine-month-old electric prototype, the e-Tron, for a spin on the Pacific coast, but there was nothing prototypical about the shiny electric’s performance.



Neil raved about the eTron in his review, and AutoBlogGreen got the video of his test drive.

While this is good news for Audi, it is also another indication that electric vehicles have a bright future. Ford, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are all racing to get their EVs out and into the mainstream too.

Check out the video of Neil’s joyride below.





