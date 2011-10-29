Video at the Wall Street Journal: "We Are Trying to Be Authentic"

We trying to be “authentic,” we are not doing “news acting,” says Shawn Bender, Editorial Director of Video for the Wall Street Journal, in this interview with Beet.TV.

The Journal has greatly expanded its original video over the past two years with an increasing number of live programming which are anchored and staffed by the paper’s edit staff. The paper recently increased its daily live news programming to three and a half hours.

Reporter-Generated-Video

Bender says that some 40 to 50 Journal staffers are deeply involved with video reporting, primarily with an iPhone, and that number is increasing.

Andy Plesser

