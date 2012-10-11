Oakland A's Survive With Dramatic Comeback Win In Ninth Inning

The Oakland A’s were facing elimination in the ninth inning trailing 3-1. But Seth Smith (Eli Manning’s backup quarterback at Ole Miss) tied it up with a 2-run double. And then Coco Crisp completed the comeback with an RBI-single that scooted under the glove of Avisail Garcia.



That’s when the Oakland Coliseum (or whatever they are calling it these days) exploded. For a bonus check out Coco Crisp in the image below. Not only did they give him the standard shaving cream pie-to-the-face, but they also doused him in Gatorade. That’s harsh…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Photo: TBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.