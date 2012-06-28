A Young Pitching Phenom Chose A Unique Way To Celebrate His Team's Win

Joe Maddon of the Tampa Bay Rays says you have to be a little crazy to be a closer. If true, Aroldis Chapman of the Cincinnati Reds may fit right in.
After striking out a batter to seal the win last night, Chapman unleashed a save celebration we have never seen before. He took a couple of steps towards home plate and then unleashed two furious somersaults.
OK, maybe somersaults aren’t “furious.” However, they are odd.
Here’s the video…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.