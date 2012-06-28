A Young Pitching Phenom Chose A Unique Way To Celebrate His Team's Win

Cork Gaines

Joe Maddon of the Tampa Bay Rays says you have to be a little crazy to be a closer. If true, Aroldis Chapman of the Cincinnati Reds may fit right in.

After striking out a batter to seal the win last night, Chapman unleashed a save celebration we have never seen before. He took a couple of steps towards home plate and then unleashed two furious somersaults.

OK, maybe somersaults aren’t “furious.” However, they are odd.

Here’s the video…

 

