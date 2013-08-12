A-Rod Hit His First Home Run Of The Year And Now Yankees Fans Love Him

Alex Rodriguez hit his first home run of the season on Sunday, a game-tying shot off of Justin Verlander, and received loud cheers from the Yankee Stadium fans.

That reaction was in stark contrast to the reception he received on Friday night during A-Rod’s first home game since making his 2013 debut. When Rodriguez was introduced, he received some tepid applause and lots of boos.

The home run was no. 648 of A-Rod’s career, who is now just 12 behind Willie Mays for fourth on the all-time list. A-Rod will receive a $US6 million bonus when he hits home run no. 660.

The home run was also the fourth of A-Rod’s career off of Verlander and it came on an inside fastball. In recent years, Rodriguez has struggled mightily with inside fastballs, so while it was just one home run, it is a good sign that A-Rod may have something left in the tank.

Here is the home run and the reaction by the fans…

Your browser does not support iframes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.