Arizona Teammates Brawl During Bowl Game

During today’s New Mexico Bowl, two defensive players exchanged punches on the sideline before being separated by other teammates. It is unclear what caused the altercation. Maybe it was the fact that the Arizona defence is just not very good (they’re ranked 116 out of 120 FBS schools). Or maybe it is those awful red helmets.



We may never know. But we do know that both players were sent to the locker room shortly after the altercation. Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

