Arena Football League Touchdown Reminds Us Why The NFL's Ban On Celebrations Is Dumb

The Utah Blaze is an Arena Football League team and one of their touchdowns this weekend included a brilliant celebration that would never be allowed in the NFL.



After returning a kickoff for a touchdown, LaVaughn Macon was “clotheslined” in the style of professional wrestling by one teammate and then another teammate simulated bouncing off the ropes before dropping an elbow that The Rock would have been proud of.

Of course this would be a 15-yard penalty in the NFL for what the league defines as “taunting” the opponent. But in reality, there is nothing about this that is directed at the opponent and is completely harmless…

