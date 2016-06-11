Video appears to show police shootout at Dallas' Love Field airport

A video of police opening fire near the baggage claim of Dallas’ Love Field airport was uploaded to Instagram on Friday amid reports of an incident outside one of the airport’s terminals.



Police were responding as the video was uploaded, and have offered no official confirmation yet as to what happened. The airport is on lockdown, an airport spokesman told Fox 4. People are being kept away from the baggage area.

#BREAKING witnesses tell me Dallas police shot man outside terminal. Passengers ran screaming. Woman trampled when foot caught in door.

— Raquel Amparo Stuart (@CBS11Raquel) June 10, 2016

This story is developing.

