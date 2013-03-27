Viral Video Of A Coach Throwing An Earpiece Into A Fan's Beer May Just Be An Illusion

A video from the matchup between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs started to go viral late last night when it appeared to show a Bruins assistant coach throw an earpiece over his head and into the beer of a fan sitting just behind the glass.



But a closer look appears to show that it is just a funny optical illusion.

First of all, there is no splash from the beer. In addition, the fan appears to look past the cup and to the ground suggesting whatever fell missed the cup. Then there is the question of whether the coach even threw the earpiece. The coach does throw something, but the object that falls appears to be a lighter colour than the black earpiece.

Here’s the video. We have also included the relevant part in slow motion below. You be the judge….

