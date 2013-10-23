New Video Appears To Show Bikers Pulling Driver Out Of SUV And Beating Him

A new video obtained by ABC 7 in New York sheds more light on the alleged assault of an SUV driver in Harlem.

Earlier this month, Alexian Lien, a 33-year-old Internet executive, was driving his SUV with his wife and 2-year-old daughter in the car when he rear-ended a motorcycle on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

Bikers allegedly surrounded Lien’s SUV after he bumped the motorcycle. As he was trying to flee, he ran over a biker who was left paralysed, according to ABC.

A pack of motorcyclists then allegedly chased Lien, pulled him from his vehicle, and started beating him.

Police have arrested four bikers so far.

The video below appears to show a group of bikers pulling Lien from the drivers’ seat, then kicking and punching him while he’s on the ground. It also appears that there were witnesses standing by as the apparent assault was going on.

WARNING: The video embedded below is graphic:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.