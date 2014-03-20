POLICE: Rob Ford 'Crack Video' Appears To Show Him Inhaling From A Glass Pipe

AP Toronto Mayor Rob Ford wipes his brow in the council chamber as councillors look to pass motions to limit his powers.

Newly released police documents confirm what many have suspected for several months — the infamous video of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford allegedly smoking crack does indeed show him inhaling something from a glass pipe, according to The Globe and Mail.

Ford spent months denying the allegations before finally admitting that he smoked crack cocaine “in a drunken stupor.”

News of the video broke last May, and Ford tried to deny its existence. The police eventually recovered a copy of it, but it has not been made public.

Police documents state that the video shows Ford appearing to “inhale the vapour which is produced, then exhale vapour” from the glass pipe. Crack is typically smoked using glass pipes.

Despite calls for him to step down, Ford has stubbornly remained in office. Toronto’s City Council voted in November to strip Ford of most of his powers, but he is still mayor of the city.

He plans to run for re-election in the fall.

