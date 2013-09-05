Here's Anthony Weiner Totally Melting Down And Exploding At A Voter Who Called Him A 'Scumbag'

New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner melted down in a heated exchange with a voter on Wednesday, as his campaign continued to crumble with less than a week before the primaries.

The exchange came in the neighbourhood of Boro Park in Brooklyn, in a bakery where Weiner was confronted by a Jewish voter. The voter started jabbing at Weiner and called him a “scumbag” as he walked out of an establishment.

The Weiner campaign also later posted video of the voter condescendingly appearing to say he was “married to an Arab” — an attack on Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin.

After the voter called him a “scumbag” for the second time, Weiner took exception.

“Yeah, takes one to know one, jackass,” Weiner quipped back. “… What’s that? You wait until I walk out to say anything — that’s courage!”

Weiner and the man subsequently approached one another.

“You have the nerve to even walk around in public?” the man told Weiner. “You’re disgusting.”

“You’re my judge?” Weiner said in rebuke. “What rabbi taught you that you’re my judge?”

The Weiner campaign said that he felt a need to defend himself after “repeated personal attacks against Anthony and his family.”

The confrontation goes on for another two minutes. Here is the full video, as posted by the Weiner campaign:

