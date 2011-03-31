VIDEO: Anthony Weiner Survives Another Round Of Reddit Interrogations

Last week Rep. Anthony Weiner made a grand media sweep, which included some time spent answering questions on Reddit.



He briefly responded to questions on topics including health care, campaign finance reform, and marijuana legalization — however, at the end Weiner promised at the end of his chat to respond further, by video, to the top 5 upvoted questions.

The video, posted today on YouTube, was immediately outlined on the Reddit blog with each of the five questions.

Recording from in his campaign office, Weiner responded with similar answers to those he gave on Reddit, but was more clear and prepared, obviously, than the rapid-fire responses he gave on the social networking site last week.

More importantly, he encouraged folks to keep in touch with him on Reddit and Twitter. This kind of social media networking allowed the general population to get closer to celebrities; if Weiner’s experimentation with this networking is successful, then we’ll be one step closer to our politicians too.

That would be much more useful than celebrities, although we like them too.

Check out the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.