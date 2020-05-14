Beaten American fighter Anthony Smith seen on video handing his tooth to the referee after it had been struck from his mouth

Anthony Smith appeared to hand at least one of his teeth to the referee after it had been struck from his mouth during a UFC Fight Night bout Wednesday.

Glover Teixeira, 40, resoundingly beat his younger opponent at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville – a behind-closed-doors event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A powerful punch to the eye and ruthless ground-and-pound caused Smith to sport many facial injuries, and he even bled from the ear.

Watch him appear to hand a tooth to the ref below.

Veteran mixed martial artist Glover Teixeira, a 40-year-old second-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, defeated Smith using exemplary stand-up skills at a behind-closed-doors “UFC Fight Night” in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, on Wednesday.

Though Smith fought well in the first round, Teixeira stole the momentum and it became such a heavy thrashing that the Brazilian could be heard apologizing to Smith in the middle of the fight, to which Smith replied simply: “It is what it is.”

At one point in the bout, he even appeared to hand the referee Jason Herzog at least one of the teeth.

Anthony Smith appears to hand the referee his tooth while Glover Teixiera rains down punches… What is @lionheartasmith made of?! ???? #UFCJax pic.twitter.com/AoJ48fm8cZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 14, 2020

In official scorecards seen by Insider, Teixeira was so dominant from the mid-point onwards that cageside judges scored rounds three and four 10-8.

The stoppage came in the fifth.

Teixeira was pleased with victory and chanelled Rocky Balboa, the fictional titular character in the popular “Rocky” franchise, in his post-fight speech.

“It’s not how hard you get hit, it’s how hard you get hit and keep coming forward and pushing. Heart and want, when you want it that much, you get it.

“I go there believing it, win it or die, that’s what I do,” Teixeira said. “I’m putting my heart on the line, my faith on the line, everything on the line, that’s what I do.”

