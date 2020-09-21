Anthony Davis hits buzzer-beating 3 to crush Nuggets and get huge Game 2 win

via TNT/NBA

Anthony Davis hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Los Angeles Lakers a Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets.

The win gives the Lakers a 2-0 series lead over the Nuggets.

Davis scored the Lakers’ final 10 points, going shot-for-shot with Nikola Jokic, who scored the Nuggets final 12 points to rally them back from an eight-point fourth quarter deficit.

With 2.1 seconds remaining, down one, the Lakers inbounded the ball from their own baseline. Davis caught the ball on the left wing and lofted a rainbow three that fell through the net as time expired.

AD WINS IT AT THE BUZZER ???? pic.twitter.com/pcAe63xESj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 21, 2020

ANTHONY DAVIS. FOR THE WIN. (????: TNT) pic.twitter.com/qolqy9DHMY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

The end of the game featured yet another Nuggets comeback and a back-and-forth battle between Davis and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets trailed by as many as eight in the fourth quarter before battling back, with Jokic scoring the last 12 Denver points. However, Davis nearly matched him shot-for-shot, scoring the last 10 Lakers points to finish with 31 for the game.

Davis’ shot prevented the Nuggets from tying the series at 1-1. Denver has proven to be an indefatigable opponent this postseason, ralling from two 3-1 season deficits and multiple double-digit deficits within games. A tied series could have swung things dramatically.

Instead, the Lakers, arguably the best team of the postseason, hold a 2-0 lead, needing just two more wins to advance to the NBA Finals.

