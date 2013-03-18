Another Day And Two More Beautiful Goals By Lionel Messi

Just another day for Barcelona and Lionel Messi in Spain’s La Liga as the Argentinian striker scored two more gorgeous goals. Messi now has 42 in La Liga this season and 55 overall.



It should also be noted David Villa’s magnificent assist on each goal. Villa also had Barça’s first goal on the day.

And be sure to listen closely for Ray Hudson’s call on the first goal when he appears to say that Messi “could make the hair on a billiard ball stand up.” Or at least I hope that is what he said (video via beIN)…

