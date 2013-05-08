Animation Shows Incredible Kentucky Derby Run From The View Of Orb's Jockey

The folks at Trakus have created an animation that allows you to follow the Kentucky Derby race as if you were riding the winner, Orb. The video gives a great sense of just how much ground Orb made up to win the 139th run for the roses.



When the Kentucky Derby favourite entered the final turn at Churchill Downs, Orb was well-behind the leaders. He was also riding about six horses wide from the rail, meaning he had more ground to cover than most of his competitors.

But as you can see in the video below, Orb found another gear and began passing his competition as if they were out for a casual trot…

