One of Andy Samberg's funniest moment as host of the Emmys was this 'Mad Men' spoof

Emmys host Andy Samberg has been showing up throughout the night and providing some funny moments. So far, one of the best is his spoof of the “Man Men” finale.

Doing the meditation pose Jon Hamm made famous in the show’s finale as he thinks of the Coke ad, “I’d Like To Give The World A Coke,” Samberg says he feels sorry for the losers at the Emmys.

So he imagines a world where he gives every nominee one of the shiny awards.

But things don’t work out so well.

Watch the whole spoof below.

