Andy Murray Throws Temper-Tantrum At Wimbledon Over Decision To Close The Roof

After Andy Murray won the second set of his semifinal match at Wimbledon to take a 2-1 lead, tournament officials decided to shut the roof due to darkness leading Murray to berate the officials for their decision.



Murray had reason to be upset since closing the roof will caused a delay of at least 20 minutes. Murray had just won four straight games and clearly had the momentum while his opponent, Jerzy Janowicz, seemed to be falling apart.

Also, the conditions on the court will change once the roof is closed and Murray was playing well under the open-roof conditions.

This match has gone late in large part because the first semifinal match between Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro took four hours and 43 minutes, the longest semifinal in Wimbledon history.

Here is Murray’s tirade (via ESPN)…

