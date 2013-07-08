Andy Murray Climbed Into The Crowd And Nearly Forgot To Hug His mum After Winning Wimbledon

In one of the great traditions at Wimbledon, Andy Murray climbed into the stands to hug the people sitting in the players’ box. But he nearly forgot to hug his mum.



Murray would later say that just as he was starting to climb down, he “heard [his] mum squealing” behind him. That’s when he turned around and gave her a hug also.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.