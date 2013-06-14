This Is What Players Sound Like Immediately After Winning A Stanley Cup Game That Took Nearly 6 Periods

It turns out NBC had Andrew Shaw mic’d for game one of the Stanley Cup Finals and the video below shows us what the players sounded like as they were celebrating his game-winning goal.



The most audible part of the clip is the attempts by the exhausted players to yell. But if you listen carefully, at one point, somebody says “I love you,” and somebody else (Shaw?) replies “I love shinpads!” at the 0:24 mark, referring to the deflection off his leg that scored the game-winner…



