NUT SHRINKAGE: Anderson Cooper Really Went After Snooki Last Night

Anderson Cooper got poetic last night, specifically when musing about the Jersey Shore star Snooki.



On his show yesterday evening, Cooper added anybody who has ever paid Snooki to his RidicuList — from club owners who pay $25,000 for an appearance, to MTV, who will pay $100,000 per episode.

However, most ridiculous, according to Cooper, is Rutgers University.

The public New Jersey university paid Snooki $32,000 to speak, while the commencement speaker, Nobel Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison, will receive only $30,000.

In probably the greatest AC360 moment in recent history, Cooper compares each authors’ prose by reading book passages, first from Morrison’s The Bluest Eye:

“There is really nothing more to say, except why? But since why is difficult to handle, one must take refuge in how.”

Then, right afterwards:

“All right. All right, not bad. Not bad. Does it really show the command of the language, the nuance that’s dripping like so much tanning accelerator from the pages of Snooki’s book, “A Shore Thing”? And I quote, “Any juicehead will get some nut shrinkage and bacne.”

[H/T HuffPo]

Full video is below:



