VIDEO: An eight-storey crane has collapsed in a construction site in Sydney

An eight-storey crane has collapsed in Sydney’s north this morning.

Around 70 people from three unit blocks were evacuated from the construction site in Hornsby after the crane fell onto a four-storey building around 7.20am.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews are currently at the scene to assess the damage and remove the wreckage with cranes.

“Fire and Rescue NSW is working with the police, we also have WorkCover down here, we have an onsite engineer who is carrying out assessments of the crane,” Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Graeme Moore told the ABC.

“One of our strategies at the moment is we’re going to get a couple of mobile cranes in, once it’s been ascertained that it won’t move any further, to start to bring this down.”

Moore told the ABC that the boom arm of the crane had collapsed while in operation.

The whole street is currently blocked off with traffic diversions in the nearby area to remain in place for the next few hours.

There have been no reports of injury.

