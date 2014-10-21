VIDEO: An Australian Teenager Has Threatened Tony Abbott And The West In An Islamic State Propaganda Clip

A 17-year-old teenager who reportedly ran away from his Sydney home in June has appeared in a video threatening Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and the west.

Using the name “Abu Khaled from Australia” the teenager is clutching a gun, dressed in military gear and talking straight into the camera for less than two minutes while he is flanked by dozens of jihadists.

The teenager challenges the US, Britain and “especially the people of Australia” to “bring every nation that you wish to us” because to fight them all he said, “means nothing to us”.

“Bring your planes, bring everything you want to us because it will not harm us,” he said.

“To the leaders, to Obama, to Tony Abbott, I say this: these weapons that we have, these soldiers, we will not stop fighting.

“We will not put down our weapons until we reach your lands, until we take the head of every tyrant and until the black flag is flying high in every single land, until we put the black flag on top of Buckingham Palace, until we put the black flag on top of the White House.

“We will not stop and we will keep on fighting. And we will fight you and we will defeat you.”

The SMH reports the boy ran away from his Bankstown home after telling his mother he was off on a fishing trip. There’s more on that here.

Here’s the chilling video.

Australia last month lifted the nation’s terrorism alert status from medium to high for the first time – a move which was soon followed by the nation’s largest counter terrorism raids in Sydney, Brisbane and then Melbourne.

The radicalisation of a number of Australian citizens was one of the reasons behind the federal government’s push to increase power for intelligence organisations and the tightening of protocols to stop people heading overseas to receive terrorism training and returning back to Australian shores. More on that here.

Earlier this month Australia launched airstrikes in Iraq, dropping a number of bombs on ISIS targets.

