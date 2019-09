Louis Vuitton commissioned London artist Billie Achilleos to build four animal sculptures for the launch of its Mon Monogram small leather good collection.



The resulting critters– an armadillo, a grasshopper, a chameleon and a beaver — are stunning. Check out the video, below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.