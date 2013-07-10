A Woman Who Lost Her Leg Build A Prosthetic One Out Of LEGOs

After losing a leg while replacing the breaks on her car last February, Christina Stephens began rebuilding her life brick by brick.



Then, inspired by a co-worker’s joke, the 31 -year -old occupational therapist decided to create a prosthetic entirely made of Legos.

The video she made of her constructing the prosthetic has gone viral, reaching over 950,000 views since June 12.

“I want other people to be comfortable in their own skin and if they are amputees to be more comfortable with their limb difference.,” Stevens told a local Fox affiliate. “Being able to build a Lego leg on the bottom of my residual limb — it makes me feel superhuman.”

Check it out:

