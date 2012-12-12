An NBA Player Threw His Mouth Piece At A Ref After Being Ejected

Following a free throw last night, Amir Johnson of the Toronto Raptors tried to grab the ball away from a referee. When he inexplicably refused to let go, Johnson was ejected. But that was just the beginning of his problems. While being restrained by his teammates, Johnson removed his mouthpiece and hit the ref in the back with it (see first video).



In the second video we can see that Johnson had a routine of grabbing the ball and rubbing it before free throws. And it is possible that somebody on the Trailblazers wanted it stopped.

Here is video from the game…

And here’s the highlights from earlier in the game (via ESPN)…



