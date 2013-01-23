American Teenager Upsets Serena Williams At Australian Open

If you are looking for the next great American tennis player, her name is Sloane Stephens. And in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the 19-year-old 29th-seed just upset Serena Williams to move on to her first semi-final in a Grand Slam.



It was the first time Serena had ever lost to a younger American. And it was the first time a teenage American woman has reached the semis of a grand slam since Serena in 2001. She will play the defending champion, Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals.

Here is the final point. The look of disbelief on Stephens’ face is priceless (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

