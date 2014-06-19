Incredible Video Of 1,000s Of Americans Marching To The Stadium Before USA's First World Cup Match

Reports estimated that up to 20,000 Americans attended the United States National Team’s win over Ghana at the Arena das Dunas in Natal.

Prior to the match, many of those fans marched together to the stadium. Here is video shot from above the march just three blocks from the stadium as they make the final turn. The video starts with the crowd singing the national anthem and concludes with the famous chant of the American Outlaws supporters, “I believe that we will win.”

Post by Carlos Thiago Ferreira. Here is another video taken in the crowd. [video provider="youtube" id="R4ABbS9dnp0" size="xlarge" align="center"]

