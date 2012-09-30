American Clint Dempsey Scores His First Goal With Tottenham

When Clint Dempsey made the move to Tottenham Hotspur recently, he became the highest-paid American soccer player ever. And the striker who has scored 50 goals for Fulham, has now scored his first with his new club.



The goal came in the 52nd minute, and proved to be the game-winner in the 3-2 win over the mighty Red Devils of Manchester United…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

