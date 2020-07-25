A reality show video has surfaced of Amber Heard's sister Whitney discussing an 'altercation' between the two

Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images Whitney Henriquez and Amber Heard arriving at court in London.

A video has emerged in which Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez discusses “an altercation” with the actress.

The footage, unseen rushes from a reality TV show in 2006 or 2007, was sent to Johnny Depp’s lawyers by a “confidential source,” according to the BBC.

Henriquez is seen saying she “got into an altercation” with Heard, but insists she doesn’t want to discuss it.

In London’s High Court on Friday, Henriquez stressed that it was a verbal argument that she did not want to share on a “really bad reality TV show.”

Representatives for Heard did not provide comment on the video.

Henriquez was questioned over the footage in court as part of Johnny Depp’s ongoing libel trial against The Sun newspaper, which described him as a “wife-beater” in an article in 2018.

The video, which is reportedly unseen rushes from a reality TV show filmed in 2006 or 2007, shows Henriquez talking to other women by a pool.

Henriquez says she “got into an altercation” with Heard, but insists she doesn’t want to discuss it.

“I can’t believe Amber beat your arse,” one woman says. “I know you could beat her arse.”

“We’re not going to talk about that!” Henriquez replies.

Later on, Henriquez is asked: “Whitney, truth or dare? Did you really start the fight with your sister? Or did she start it? For real, for real, for real.”

Henriquez replies: “We’re not going to talk about that.”

And the woman replies: “She really did whoop your butt.”

The video was provided by Depp’s lawyers, who were sent it by a “confidential source,” according to the BBC.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images The sisters leaving court on Friday.

In London’s High Court on Friday, Henriquez stressed that it was a verbal argument that she did not want to share on a “really bad reality TV show.”

She said: “I had no interest in bringing a personal fight with my sister, a verbal argument with my sister, a very personal matter to me, on camera. That is all I was doing. I had no interest in doing that.

“Again, I did not want to bring a personal verbal argument on to the camera, into that set, I just did not want that.”

On Thursday, Henriquez said her sister has never hit her,Sky News reports.

Heard’s lawyers declined to comment on the matter.

The Sun’s article drew on allegations by Heard that Depp was violent. He maintains that Heard was, in fact, the violent one in the relationship.

The trial is ongoing.

