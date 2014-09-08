VIDEO: Watch The Incredible Shockwave Follow This Papua New Guinea Volcano Eruption

Mount Tavurvur near Rabaul in PNG. Image from screen shot of video by Captured by Phil McNamara.

Australian Phil McNamara has captured on video an eruption of a volcano near Rabaul in Papua New Guinea.

He got the footage of the Mount Tavurvur volcano in East New Britain on August 29.

The ABC says Queenslander McNamara was on holiday when he took the video.

Late Sunday, the clip had more than 2.5 million views on Youtube.

Here’s the clip:

This eruption is smaller than the 1994 eruption by Mount Tavurvur which destroyed the town of Rabaul when it erupted with nearby Mount Vulcan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.