VIDEO: Amazing Footage As Police Arrest Two Heroin Traffickers And Raid Their House

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Two Vietnamese-Canadians have been arrested and charged over the importation of more than 100 kilograms of drugs, worth more than $54 million, hidden in frozen fish imported from Malaysia.

The arrests last week involved 88kg of heroin and 21kg of methamphetamine.

NSW and federal police worked with customs on a sting operation to catch the two men, aged 55 and 57, and NSW Police have released this footage of the moment they arrested the two suspects and raided a house in Fairfield.

Both men appeared before Sydney Central Local Court on Friday, 12 September. Investigations are continuing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.