Amar'e Stoudemire Was Hilariously Mum When Jon Stewart Asked If The Knicks Are Better Than The Heat

Amar’e Stoudemire went on the The Daily Show to discuss his new children’s books last night. But before the interview ended, Jon Stewart, a Knicks fan, asked Stoudemire if the Knicks would be good this year.



Stoudemire, gave an emphatic, “Yeah, we’re going to be really good.” But when Stewart followed up by asking, “Better than the Heat?” Stoudemire seemed a little less emphatic.

Here’s the funny video…

